Clemson could change procedures on how it tests for COVID-19

A source with knowledge of the situation told The Clemson Insider on Saturday the Clemson Athletic Department could be changing the way it goes about testing for the corona virus.

After such a high outbreak in the number of positive cases for COVID-19 this week, Clemson is looking into its testing procedure and could move to re-testing every athlete on campus every week.

The source told TCI they were not sure if this means the athletic department will move to a new test or still use the old one. The current test it administers to student-athletes takes anywhere from 24 to 72 hours to get back from the lab.

This news comes a day after Clemson announced it had 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Most of the total cases have been asymptomatic, and none have required hospitalization. As community transmission continues throughout the Clemson area and the state of South Carolina, it is advised that individuals monitor for symptoms.

TCI was told it not sure when the new testing procedure might begin, but it could start as early as this Monday or Tuesday. Clemson began testing student-athletes for the virus on June 8 as members of the Clemson football and men’s and women’s basketball teams arrived on campus to begin voluntary workouts.

Clemson reported just three student-athletes tested positive for the virus at that time. A few of the student-athletes were initially re-tested this past Monday after they displayed symptoms of the virus, the athletic department could not confirm if it had anything to do with last Saturday’s peaceful protest at Bowman Field.

Clemson has since notified and isolated each of those individuals who tested positive for a period of at least 10 days. Close known contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

TCI learned the Clemson Football team had 23 of the 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 that the athletic department reported on Friday. A Clemson spokesperson for the athletic department told TCI Friday afternoon that 21 of the confirmed cases are players and two are staffers from the football program. That does not include the two players that were confirmed in the athletic department’s report last week.

That brings the football team’s overall total to 25 confirmed cases for the COVID-19 virus, 23 of which are players. In all, the athletic department reported 28 confirmed cases on Friday since athletes arrived on campus.

TCI was also told there were no new reported cases for the men’s basketball team. It had one confirmed case last week. There are still no confirmed cases for the women’s basketball team.

A source also told TCI that two cases of the virus were confirmed as the men’s and women’s soccer teams and the volleyball team came back to campus this past week. The source was unable to confirm which sport or sports those two positive results came from.

Clemson also told TCI that the three confirmed cases of student-athletes that tested positive for the coronavirus last week did not participate in last Saturday’s peaceful march at Bowman Field as part of the Black Lives Matter movement, nor did anyone who came in contact with them march in the demonstration.

Clemson reported on Friday that student-athletes and staffers have completed 315 tests for COVID-19.

