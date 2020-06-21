Photo Gallery: Dabo Swinney through the years

Dabo Swinney is entering his 18th football season at Clemson and his 13th as a head coach, and that is counting the seven games he spent as the interim coach in 2008.

Through the years, Swinney has become the most successful coach in Clemson history. He has posted a 130-31 record in his career thus far, while leading the Tigers to two national championships and two national runner-up spots.

Here is a photo gallery of some of the best shots of Dabo Swinney through the years, as he grew up as a coach right in front of our eyes. Some date back to 2003 when he was a young assistant coach under former Clemson coach Tommy Bowden. Photo Gallery LINK

