Tigers hope to ink a couple of 5-star cornerbacks

As Clemson looks to close out its 2021 recruiting class in strong fashion, it is also beginning to lay the groundwork for the 2022 class as evidenced by its numerous offers to rising junior recruits since June 1.

In our Looking Ahead series, The Clemson Insider gives a position-by-position overview of the top remaining targets in the current cycle and looks ahead to some of the names to know in the 2022 class.

In this article, we focus on cornerbacks:

Clemson beat out Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama and Florida State to land a commitment from Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star cornerback Jordan Hancock on March 11.

The Tigers are looking to take one more corner in the 2021 class and have really turned up the heat on Covington (Ga.) Newton four-star Nyland Green, who is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 24 overall prospect regardless of position by 247Sports.

Green earned an offer from Clemson at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer and returned to campus for the Texas A&M game in the fall. He had planned to visit Clemson with high school teammates this spring but wasn’t allowed to make the trip after the NCAA shut down all in-person recruiting due to the coronavirus.

Before the NCAA instituted the recruiting dead period in mid-March, Green was able to visit Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

We like where Clemson stands with Green at this time, but a decision does not appear to be imminent as he wants to make some more visits before rendering his commitment. Auburn and Georgia are Clemson’s biggest competition as things stand now.

Some of the other cornerbacks Clemson has been involved with in this cycle are Pinson (Ala.) Valley five-star Ga’Quincy McKinstry, Miami (Fla.) Palmetto five-star Jason Marshall, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star Nathaniel Wiggins and Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy four-star Sage Ryan.

Looking ahead to the 2022 class, the Tigers have already dished out offers to five cornerbacks since they began dispensing offers to rising juniors on June 1: Houston (Texas) North Shore’s Denver Harris, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s Domani Jackson, Mauldin (S.C.)’s Jeadyn Lukus, Norfolk (Va.) Norview’s Daylen Everette and Apopka (Fla.)’s Nikai Martinez.

Harris and Jackson are both rated as five-star recruits per Rivals, while Lukus is a top-100 national prospect (No. 82 overall) according to 247Sports.

TCI spoke with Harris, Jackson, Lukus and Martinez about their recent offers from the Tigers.

