Top Kentucky athlete ‘building a good relationship’ with Clemson

Treyveon Longmire of Corbin, Kentucky, is one of the top prospects in his state for the 2022 recruiting class and has a dozen scholarship offers to show for it as a rising junior.

While Clemson has not yet offered Longmire, it is one of the schools he has been in contact with most frequently.

“I talk to Coach (Robbie) Caldwell. He recruits Kentucky,” Longmire told The Clemson Insider. “He came to my school in the spring and met with my coaches. We’ve talked on the phone through this quarantine. He’s just telling me to lead my team and wished they could’ve had me down for camp. But that I still have time and they are watching me.

“I still have two years left in high school. I don’t get caught up in offers. I just try and build relationship with coaches. Clemson and I are building a good relationship. They always ask about my family and it’s not all football to them.”

Longmire (6-2, 178) is a talented athlete who can play running back, wide receiver and defensive back.

Although he couldn’t participate in the Dabo Swinney Football Camp this summer, as the camps were cancelled due to the coronavirus, Longmire was able to showcase his talent for cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, safeties coach Mickey Conn and the Tigers’ staff at the camp last June.

“I have been to Clemson. I went to camp last year for one day and worked in RB group for a session and DB group for a session,” Longmire said. “Coach Reed and Conn seemed to like me; I know they talked highly about me with my coaches. I enjoyed working with them. I wanted to go back this summer for the three days and work with them more and possibly earn an opportunity to play there.”

It is early in the process for Longmire and his recruitment is wide open right now, but he is certainly interested in Clemson and says the Tigers will sit well with him if they decide to pull the trigger on an offer.

“I plan on visiting several schools after the dead period. Clemson would be one of them for sure,” he said. “As far as favorites, I’m open to anybody who is interested in me. I am trying to build good relationships and get a feel for which school is the best fit for me. I talk to coaches every week from a lot of schools.”

“I like Clemson,” Longmire added. “They compete for titles year in and year out, send guys to the league and help develop their players on and off the field. Clemson would be very high up there for me if they offered. They have a lot to offer for my future and it would be an honor to receive an offer from them.”

Longmire is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 prospect in Kentucky in the 2022 class. In addition to playing multiple positions on the gridiron, Longmire also plays basketball and runs track.

