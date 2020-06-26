2nd straight week Clemson Football has significant number test positive for COVID-19

Clemson Athletics reports 14 of the new 19 cases for the COVID-19 virus reported by Clemson Athletics on Friday has come from the football program.

Clemson reports all 14 positive results for the virus are players. The other five results are from non-football sports.

This marks the second straight week the Clemson football team has seen a significant number of players test positive for the coronavirus. Last week, 21 players tested positive, as did two staff members.

The additional 14 players who tested positive, now bring the total of confirmed positive cases for Clemson Football to 39 overall, 37 of which are players.

The 21 players who were reported last week by TCI have since fully recovered, according to Clemson, as have the two cases from the June 12 report.

The 28 individuals who had previously tested positive have now completed a minimum 10-day isolation period. Through June 26, there have been no hospitalizations for any individual within Clemson Athletics related to COVID-19, and approximately half of the cases have been asymptomatic.

Once an individual completes the isolation period without symptoms, he or she is re-examined by Clemson’s medical staff.

Clemson has completed 430 tests thus far since June 1, with a total of 47 positive results.

Clemson has notified and isolated each of those individuals for a period of at least 10 days. Known close contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in voluntary activity during that period.

As the State of South Carolina and the Upstate continue to experience community transmission of COVID-19, individuals are advised to continue to practice non-pharmaceutical interventions, including wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.

Aggregate Results as of June 26

Total COVID tests (student-athletes + staff): 430

Individuals who have tested positive: 47

Individuals with active COVID cases: 19

All Student-Athletes: 290 tests, 43 positive, 18 active

Staff Aggregate Results: 140 tests, 4 positive, 1 active

—Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this report

Clemson fans, now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame