Clemson head coach Monte Lee and the Tigers’ baseball program have added a commitment from Tristan Bissetta, an outfielder and first baseman from J.L. Mann High in Greenville.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound class of 2021 prospect announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Friday night.

I’m extremely honored and blessed to announce my commitment to play baseball at Clemson university. Thank you to all my coaches, friends, and family for their support throughout my journey! All glory to god! #gotigers @ClemsonBaseball pic.twitter.com/0cJiuqu65Y — Tristan Bissetta (@TristanBissetta) June 26, 2020

