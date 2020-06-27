Local standout sees lifelong dream come true with Clemson commitment

Upstate standout Tristan Bissetta of Greenville’s J.L. Mann High School fulfilled a lifelong dream Friday when he committed to play for Monte Lee and the Clemson baseball program.

“I’ve been a Tiger fan my whole life,” Bissetta told The Clemson Insider. “I love the atmosphere in Clemson, and the confidence that Coach Lee displayed in me made it an easy choice.”

Lee is happy to have Bissetta, a class of 2021 prospect, on board with the Tigers.

“Coach Lee was very excited to have me come play for him, but I could tell he was even more excited for me and the success I could create for myself being a Tiger.”

Lee sees Bissetta fitting in at Clemson as an outfielder who could possibly man first base as well.

“Coach Lee believes that I ultimately control my success at Clemson and if I continue to work really hard now and at Clemson, I have a chance to play early,” Bissetta said.

A 6-foot-2, 208-pound rising senior, Bissetta plays for the South Charlotte Panthers, the area’s elite showcase team. Through nine games this summer, he is batting .583 with three home runs, six runs batted in, 12 runs scored and has a .737 on-base percentage.

Bissetta can hardly believe he is committed to play college baseball for the team he grew up rooting for and the school right down the road that he has always loved.

“It’s so surreal,” he said. “I’ve been going to football and baseball games since I was born and have always dreamed of putting on the Clemson uniform. It’s also a blessing that I get to continue my career close to home because my mom and dad are my biggest supporters and having them at every game will be a huge deal for our family.”

