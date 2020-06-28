Clemson Flashback: Tigers' master of the sack

Vic Beasley was a two-time consensus First-Team All-American at Clemson in 2013 and 2014, while also becoming the Tigers’ all-time leader in career sacks.

Beasley was recruited to Clemson as a tight end. But after redshirting in 2010, he was moved to the defensive side of the football where he first played linebacker.

However, his move to linebacker did not last long and by 2012 he was playing defensive end full-time, where he finished the year with eight sacks. Beasley’s career took off under defensive ends coach Marion Hobby and defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

In 2013, Beasley led the nation in sacks through the first six weeks of the season and finished the year with 13. He also tallied 23 tackles for loss. Beasley was a first-team All-ACC selection and was named a consensus All-American, while helping the Tigers upset No. 6 Ohio State in the 2014 Orange Bowl Classic.

Beasley stunned everyone and returned to Clemson for his senior year, where he again led the Tigers with 12 sacks and 21 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. He was again named a consensus All-American while spearheading a defense that led the nation in yards allowed.

He finished his Clemson career with 33 sacks, shattering Clemson’s all-time record in that category. Beasley finished his storied career at Clemson with three tackles for a loss against Oklahoma in the Russell Athletic Bowl, as the Tigers stomped the Sooners, 40-6 in Orlando.

After Clemson, Beasley was the No. 8 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2015 NFL Draft. He led the NFL with 15.5 sacks in 2016, earning his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

In March, Beasley signed a one-year $9.5 million deal to play for the Tennessee Titans.

