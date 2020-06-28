Local Clemson OL target gives the latest on his recruitment

Local standout offensive lineman Collin Sadler of Greenville (S.C.) High School has seen his recruitment skyrocket recently and now owns two dozen scholarship offers after receiving opportunities to play for a slew of major programs over the past couple of months, including Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Miami, Oregon and others.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Sadler to discuss the latest in his recruitment and more.

“It’s definitely been crazy to say the least,” Sadler said of his recruitment taking off of late and the increased attention he is getting from college coaches. “It’s really cool to see all these huge names you hear about as a kid that can just talk to you casually.”

According to Sadler, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound rising junior, all the programs pursuing him are pretty much equal right now as far as how much interest they are showing in him.

“That’s one thing that has been really impressive to me,” he said. “All the schools show an insane amount of love, most reach out at least once a week.”

Sadler holds the distinction of being the first offensive prospect in the class of 2022 to score an offer from Clemson. The Tigers extended the offer on June 1, and he has been staying in touch with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell on a weekly basis since.

“We mostly just talk about what’s going on in our personal lives, very little football is actually discussed,” Sadler said. “It’s cool to see him take a different approach to recruitment.”

Sadler added that he and Caldwell have already established a “great” relationship.

“Definitely feel like I know him on a personal level,” he said.

Moving forward in the recruiting process, Sadler is looking to check out a lot of the schools on his offer list and see what they have to offer after recruits are allowed to make college visits again. All in-person recruiting has been suspended since March 13 due to COVID-19, and it remains to be seen when the NCAA dead period will end as it was recently extended through Aug. 31.

“Ideally I’d like to make it out to as many schools as possible after some of the restrictions are lifted,” he said.

Sadler said he hopes to have his commitment decision out of the way before his senior year in 2021. As it stands now, it is too early in the process for him to single out any favorite schools.

“At this point every school is standing out to me,” he said. “It’s meant a lot to see so many of them invest in me so early.”

Clemson is certainly squarely in contention for Sadler, who holds Dabo Swinney’s program in very high regard.

“The thing that stands out to me the most about Clemson is definitely the culture and integrity of the program,” he said. “Coach Swinney has built his dynasty on a very sturdy foundation and that shows through on game day.”

