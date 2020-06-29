Greene will bring versatility, physicality to Clemson secondary

The eight summer enrollees in Clemson’s 2020 signing class reported to campus last weekend, following the 15 midyear enrollees who joined the team in January ahead of spring practice.

In our Fresh Look at Clemson’s Summer Enrollees series, The Clemson Insider gives an in-depth review of the newcomers, breaks down what each player does best, how they will fit in and more. In this article, we focus on Malcolm Greene:

Position: CB

Hometown (high school): Richmond, Va. (Highland Springs)

Height, weight: 5-11, 185

Prospect ratings/rankings: 4-star, No. 216 national, No. 16 S, No. 3 state (Rivals); 4-star, No. 234 national, No. 22 S, No. 5 state (247Sports); 4-star, No. 22 S, No. 9 state (ESPN)

High school stats/accolades: Played on 5A state championship teams in Virginia as a sophomore and junior … helped Highland Springs to 11-1 record in 2019 … ranked among the top 15 players in Virginia by the Daily Press prior to the 2019 season … had 63 tackles, three interceptions and two caused fumbles in 2018 when he helped his team to a state championship and a perfect season

Scouting report: A smooth, fluid athlete, Greene has great instincts and field awareness and plays with a lot of passion. He made a lot of plays during a productive career at Highland Springs. When you watch his film, he was seemingly always in the right place at the right time, putting himself in position to pick off a pass or scoop up a fumble. The cover skills are there with Greene and he has excellent ball skills. He is dangerous with the ball in his hands after an interception or fumble recovery and has the speed to go the distance and score on returns. In the run game, Greene is a very capable, willing tackler who plays with a physical, aggressive style. He closes on the ball quickly and embraces contact, often delivering a blow to the ball carrier upon impact.

How he fits in: Greene has the versatility to play any position in the secondary but expects to start out at cornerback and see some action at nickel as well. He can line up at safety if the Tigers want him to as well.

Greene hails from the same high school as former Clemson and current Philadelphia Eagles safety K’Von Wallace and could develop into a similar type of player. Greene looks to have a bright future and has the chance to be an impactful playmaker for the Tigers. He has the talent and potential to one day follow in Wallace’s footsteps and play in the league.

Coach speak: Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney on Greene:

“He’s obviously watched K’Von and the success and the transformation that’s happened in K’Von’s life over the last four years. K’Von’s graduating in three and a half years. It’s really special. So, Malcolm’s a corner, a dynamic player, going to be able to do a lot of things for us, and just super, super excited to have Malcolm.”

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed on Greene:

“This kid is a guy that you can go to war with. He’s going to buy in academically, athletically. He’ll be one of our young men that’ll be a standout in the community. Just a great young man, and the fact that I get the opportunity to coach him, it’s going to be special. I believe in him. We believe in him. He’s going to be great here.”

—Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

