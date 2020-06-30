Clemson building relationship with one of Alabama’s best

Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, a former standout linebacker at Alabama in the 1990s, helps the Tigers recruit the state of Alabama and is beginning to establish a relationship with one of the state’s best prospects in the 2022 class – Caden Story, a four-star defensive end from Lanett High School.

“We’re building one,” Story said of his relationship with Hall. “We just really started talking.”

Hall is not allowed to initiate contact with Story or other rising junior recruits right now due to NCAA rules, though Story can reach out to Hall any time he wants, and he said they have been “talking a lot here and there.”

“We’ve been talking about my playing style,” Story said. “My technique, my athleticism and my physicality.”

Hall has made a good early impression on Story, who appreciates Hall’s authenticity and honesty.

“I like Coach Hall, he keeps it real,” Story said. “He may not tell you what you want to hear but it’s going to be the truth.”

As a sophomore last season, Story (6-4, 250) recorded 68 tackles, including 14 for loss and eight sacks. Offensively, he caught eight passes for 74 yards and rushed nine times for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Story has collected offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Maryland and Indiana, and figures to see his offer list continue to expand moving forward.

Clemson is an offer he covets and hopes to earn in the future.

“If I got an offer from Clemson, it would be a dream come true,” he said.

Story is rated as a four-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports, the latter of which considers him the No. 8 prospect in Alabama and the No. 168 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

