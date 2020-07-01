Clemson standing out to top Ohio OL

Of the approximately 20 programs that have offered Strongsville (Ohio) four-star offensive tackle Blake Miller, Clemson is one that is sticking out to him as far as how much interest the Tigers are showing at this point in his recruiting process.

“They definitely are one of the schools that stand out,” Miller told The Clemson Insider.

Miller (6-6, 315) was among the first offensive linemen in the 2022 class to receive an offer from the Tigers on June 1. Since then, he has stayed in touch with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“He told me they like me a lot and are looking forward to building a relationship,” Miller said.

Miller hasn’t been on Clemson’s campus since last summer when he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp. So, after the NCAA dead period eventually ends, Miller wants to make a return visit to Clemson in order to “get a more in-depth look at the program.”

“I want to more closely watch the O-line and how they play and practice,” he said.

Miller named a couple of the other schools he is looking to check out as well once the NCAA lifts its ban on in-person recruiting, which is currently suspended through Aug. 31.

“LSU, Florida. Schools I haven’t been to yet,” he said.

LSU, Florida, Auburn, Ohio State and Texas A&M all offered Miller this spring, joining Michigan, Pittsburgh, Kentucky and Tennessee among others on his offer list.

It is still early in the recruiting process for Miller, a rising junior, but he can envision Clemson being a top contender for his commitment over the long haul.

“Clemson will definitely be high on my list,” he said.

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!