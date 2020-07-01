One thing Clemson fans need to know about its 2020 opponents

Here is one thing Clemson fans need to know about each of the Tigers’ 2020 opponents this coming football season.

Georgia Tech: In 2019, Georgia Tech had just 17 sacks all season. That is an average of just 1.4 per game.

Louisville: Cardinals’ opponents scored 38 touchdowns on 51 trips into the red zone in 2019. The 74.5 percent conversion rate ranked last in the ACC and 126th nationally out of 129 teams.

Akron: The Zips were the only FBS offense to score less than a touchdown per possession last season. They ranked last in points per play and yards per possession.

Virginia: The Cavaliers have their own Isaiah Simmons on defense in strongside linebacker Charles Snowden. The former basketball standout is 6-foot-7 and uses his size and athletic prowess to affect plays at the line of scrimmage and also in the secondary. His tall frame makes throwing over him extremely difficult.

Boston College: The Eagles allowed nearly 24 first downs per game in 2019, 23.5 to be exact. They ranked 12th in the ACC and 119th nationally. Most of those first down came on passes, as the defense allowed 166 through the air. They ranked second nationally in passing first downs allowed. Obviously, not a stat they are proud of.

Florida State: At one point, FSU had one of the best secondaries in the country. That was not the case last year. The Seminoles had just eight interceptions in 2019, though opponents attempted 504 passes.

NC State: Scoring was an issue for NC State in 2019, especially scoring touchdowns. The Wolfpack averaged 31.5 plays in between touchdowns. They ranked last in the ACC in that category.

Syracuse: The Orange needs to be better on the offensive line, in particular when it comes to protecting its quarterback. Starting quarterback Tommy DeVito was sacked 35 times last season. In all, Syracuse quarterbacks were sack 50 times. They gave up 4.2 per game, which ranked last in the country.

Notre Dame: Last year, Notre Dame’s Ian Book became the only quarterback in school history to throw five touchdowns in a game multiple times in the same season. He did it three times in 2019. He enters his senior year just 38 shy of breaking Brady Quinn’s all-time record of 95 career touchdown passes.

The Citadel: The Bulldogs are the only opponent on Clemson’s schedule to complete of all spring practice before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Wake Forest: The Deacons tall receiver, Sage Surratt, has 15 career touchdowns in 19 career games. He was First-Team All-ACC in 2019 despite missing the last three games of the regular season due to injury.

South Carolina: How bad did the Gamecocks struggle to throw the football in 2019? They ranked last in the SEC in yards per completion, averaging just 10.0 yards per completion. They ranked 127th nationally in that category.

—source: Athlon’s College Football Preview Magazine

