SC Governor warns there could be no football if COVID-19 numbers don’t decrease

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he will not allow high school and college football games to be played in the state of South Carolina if the number of COVID-19 cases do not start to decrease.

Clemson is currently going through voluntary workouts, though 37 players have been infected with the virus since the players came back to campus on June 8. As of June 26, 23 of those players have been cleared and resumed their workouts.

The Tigers are scheduled to increase workouts on July 13 with its training staff and then begin receiving instructional practice from the coaching staff on July 24. Fall camp is expected to begin on Aug. 7.

However, that can all be in jeopardy if the number of COVID-19 cases do not start to fall soon.

“If these numbers continue to rise and the danger persists. I can’t do it. I won’t do it,” McMaster said during a press conference Thursday, as the Greenville News reported.

This news comes after South Carolina reported a record-high 1,160 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized in its daily report. The state also reported 1,497 new cases have been confirmed, the eighth straight day the state has had a 1,000 or more daily cases.

Through June 26, there have been no hospitalizations for any individual within Clemson Athletics related to COVID-19, and approximately half of the cases have been asymptomatic. Once an individual completes the isolation period without symptoms, he or she is re-examined by Clemson’s medical staff.

Clemson has completed 430 tests thus far since June 1, with a total of 47 positive results. Nineteen new cases were identified since the previously announced update on June 19, 14 of whom are football players.

Clemson has notified and isolated each of those individuals for a period of at least 10 days. Known close contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in voluntary activity during that period.

The Tigers are expected to kickoff the season on Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

