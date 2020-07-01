Top-100 Louisiana DB gives the latest on his recruitment

One of the defensive back prospects Clemson has been involved with in the current cycle is Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy four-star Sage Ryan, a consensus top-100 national recruit according to the major services.

Ryan (5-11, 195), ranked as the No. 1 safety in the 2021 class by 247Sports, told The Clemson Insider that the Tigers are still staying in touch and communicating with him occasionally.

“Not as much lately, but they have been sending me graphics and stuff,” he said.

Added Ryan of his relationship with Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, his area recruiter, and the Tigers’ coaching staff: “It’s good. I talk to them every now and then! But not much but overall, it’s good.”

Ryan named Clemson one of his top 10 schools in March along with LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Michigan and TCU.

The plan for Ryan right now is to further cut down his list of favorites “pretty soon, probably in the next few months or so.” He intends to use all five of his allotted official visits after the NCAA dead period ends before rendering his college decision.

“I’m narrowing things down and then after I take my visits I’ll commit,” he said.

Things are always subject to change in recruiting, but as of now Ryan knows which five schools he wants to officially visit once the ban on visits is lifted. All in-person recruiting is currently suspended through the end of August.

“Bama, Georgia, LSU, Clemson, FSU,” he listed.

When it comes to Clemson, the Tigers are in the mix with Ryan as the program appeals to him for multiple reasons.

“Their culture and that winning is a part of their program but it’s not just about winning,” Ryan said of what he likes about Clemson. “It’s about building and shaping men for their future lives and that they’re a big family.”

While a decision does not appear to be on the horizon for Ryan, he is widely considered a heavy LSU lean in part because of his family ties to the school. Ryan is a cousin of legendary LSU running back Kevin Faulk, and Ryan’s uncle is former LSU linebacker Trev Faulk, who is now LSU’s running backs coach.

Ryan is ranked as a top-100 national prospect in the 2021 class by 247Sports (No. 37 overall), ESPN (No. 63) and Rivals (No. 64). As a junior in 2019, he played on both sides of the ball while helping lead Lafayette Christian Academy to a 12-1 record and its third consecutive state championship.

Defensively, Ryan racked up 31 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) and a fumble recovery. On offense, he recorded 37 receptions for 702 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 263 yards and seven touchdowns on 38 carries (6.9 yards per attempt).

