Permissible laptops might not save Doeren’s job at NC State

After a disappointing season in 2019, it is do or die for NC State head coach Dave Doeren.

The Wolfpack finished 4-8 overall and 1-7 in the ACC last year and Doeren survived for another year at the helm of the program but enters with the hottest seat in the conference. Unfortunately, for him, 2020 looks bleak in Raleigh.

NC State travels to Clemson on Oct. 17 for this season’s installment of the Textile Bowl at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. The Tigers look to continue their dominance in the series as they aim to defeat the Wolfpack for the ninth straight time and 16 in the last 17 meetings.

Offense

NC State was atrocious on offense in 2019 and only scored more than 26 points in one game against all year, and that came against Ball State where it scored 34. Quarterback play is a huge question mark in Raleigh again this season as sophomore Devin Leary, who completed 48-percent of his passes for eight touchdowns and five interceptions, will battle newcomer Ben Finley.

The Pack returns a lot of experience on the offensive side of the ball with three running backs and all but one player in their receiving core. Emeka Emezie will be the number one target, he led the team with 56 catches in 2019. They also return All-ACC tight end Cary Angeline so there are a lot of positives in the skill slots if quarterback play improves.

The offensive line is back with the exception of guard Josh Fedd-Jackson, who transferred. Overall, the Wolfpack should be much better on offense in 2020.

Defense

NC State played well on defense last season particularly against the run but got blasted in the secondary. They return nine of 11 starters from last season which should bode well if they can avoid the injuries that plagued the unit in 2019.

Linebacker will be a strength with over 100 tackles retuning in Payton Wilson and Isaiah More. On the defensive line they need to pick up some slack after losing a stud in Larrell Muchison and four players transferring out. But they have a JUCO transfer and a couple younger players to fill in the gaps.

The secondary needs vast improvement at stopping the pass after only two interceptions last year. They finished last year ranked 103rd in pass defense and the outlook this year does not look to show much improvement since they lost safety Jarius Morehead and corner Kishawn Miller.

COVID-19 Update

NC State is currently in phase 2 of its return to play protocol which means small-group workouts for athletes that are in the area. All workouts are voluntary and there is no word on when the Wolfpack will advance to phase 3, mostly because of heavy restrictions in place by the state’s Governor Roy Cooper.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the fall since NC State moved its fall semester up to Aug. 10 and will end before Thanksgiving break.