‘Positionless’ Clemson target provides update on recruitment, commitment timing

One of the first offers Clemson extended to rising juniors at the outset of last month went out to Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley North four-star athlete Dasan McCullough, one of the most versatile prospects in the 2022 class.

McCullough (6-4, 205) is primarily being recruited by defensive coordinator Brent Venables and has been communicating with Venables since the Tigers gave him an offer on June 1.

“I have been in contact with Coach Venables and we have been talking a lot of football weekly,” McCullough told The Clemson Insider.

McCullough, who can play all over the field on defense at multiple spots including linebacker, safety, slot corner and edge rusher, explained how Venables and the Tigers plan to utilize his unique skill set if they are able to land him.

“The Isaiah Simmons type of hybrid that moves around a lot, so positionless,” he said.

Of the more than three dozen schools that have offered McCullough to date, a few are standing out to him right now thanks to their recruiting efforts.

“Clemson is recruiting me very hard,” he said. “Same with Florida and Ohio State at the moment.”

All three of those schools made the top 10 that McCullough released on June 10, as did Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Southern Cal and Texas.

McCullough doesn’t want to drag out the recruiting process, so he is looking to possibly cut the aforementioned list in half before too long and isn’t ruling out the possibility of an early commitment.

“I think I’ll drop a final 5 in a couple months, not sure, or I might commit,” he said. “Who really knows, we will have to see when we are allowed to start visits, but I plan on committing sooner than later.”

McCullough is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect from Kansas, No. 8 athlete nationally and No. 73 overall prospect in the 2022 class. He is the son of former Miami (Ohio) and NFL running back Deland McCullough, who is now the running backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs.

