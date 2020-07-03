Two games Clemson fans desperately want to see in 2020

Two months from today, Clemson is scheduled to kick off the 2020 season with a road trip to Atlanta where they will face ACC rival Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Sept. 3.

Because of COVID-19, a lot of Clemson fans are anxious to see the start of the college football season begin and this makes the Georgia Tech game a little more interesting.

However, the must-see game this coming season for the Clemson Tigers is their Nov. 7 trip to South Bend, Ind., to face Notre Dame.

There is a good chance both teams could be undefeated with 8-0 records and in the top 10 or possibly the top 5 by the time this game rolls around. Because it is in South Bend and the Irish is expected to be an improved team, this matchup will be considered a much closer game than the 2018 Cotton Bowl was. The Tigers beat up Notre Dame, 30-3, in the Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington that afternoon as part of the College Football Playoff.

This will also be Clemson’s first trip to South Bend since 1979. Clemson did something then few teams did back in those days, go to Notre Dame and win on Senior Day.

Behind the play of quarterback Billy Lott and three interceptions from safety Terry Kinard, Clemson rallied for a 16-10 victory over the Irish, who were wearing green jerseys on that sunny afternoon in South Bend.

The win avenged Clemson’s loss to the Irish a few years earlier at Death Valley when future Super Bowl Champion and Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana rallied Notre Dame from 10-points down in the second half to win.

In the 1979 game, Notre Dame led 10-0, but Obed Ariri kicked two field goals to pull the Tigers within four and then Lott ran down the sideline in the fourth quarter for a 26-yard touchdown in what turned out to be the game winner for the Tigers.

Ariri tacked on another field goal and then Kinard got two late interceptions to seal the victory. Clemson was just the third team in 43 years to beat Notre Dame on Senior Day at the time.

Clemson has a 3-1 lead in the all-time series with Notre Dame.

Another game Tiger fans will likely be looking forward to seeing is the regular season finale against rival South Carolina at Death Valley on Nov. 28.

Clemson will be looking for its seventh consecutive win over the Gamecocks, which will match its own record for the longest win streak in the series for either team. Clemson won seven in a row in the series from 1934-’40.

The Tigers have won by an average margin of 32.3 points in the last four meetings. During the six-game winning streak against South Carolina, Clemson has averaged 42.7 points per game and has scored no less than 34 points in any one game.

The Gamecocks are averaging just 17.3 points in the previous six meetings and have scored just 10 or fewer points on three occasions.

Clemson has a 71-42-4 advantage in the all-time series with South Carolina.

