NFL draft expert says Lawrence ‘not quite there yet’ in key situations

Trevor Lawrence still has some things to work on in college before he heads to the NFL, at least that is what NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote earlier this week on NFL.com.

Jeremiah, who hosts several shows on the NFL Network and is the lead analyst for the network’s draft coverage, says the Clemson quarterback still needs to develop in his accuracy and ball placement. Though Lawrence has completed 65.8 percent of his passes, Jeremiah says stats are not an indicator on how accurate a college quarterback is and what he needs to be in the NFL.

“He has too many underthrown deep balls from the pocket and his placement when on the move is spotty,” Jeremiah writes. “If he works to square his shoulders when outside the pocket, that should really improve his accuracy in that department. Also, I love how quickly he gets to the second and third read in his progression with his eyes, but there are plays where his feet aren’t married to his vision and that affects his accuracy.”

Lawrence has thrown for 6,945 yards and 66 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions in his Clemson career to this point. He also has 967 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, which is an area Jeremiah really likes about the Tigers’ quarterback.

“The junior signal-caller is a creative playmaker when the play breaks down and he is very dangerous on designed quarterback runs,” Jeremiah wrote. “He will lower his shoulder to take on defenders, but his speed is his greatest asset as a runner. His overall competitiveness and toughness are evident in each game I viewed. He will hang in to take big hits from the pocket and he will fight for the extra yard as a ball-carrier.”

Jeremiah broke down three games from last season to evaluate Lawrence. He reviewed the Texas A&M, South Carolina and Ohio State games. The NFL Network analyst says Lawrence is the most hyped quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck came out of Stanford in 2011.

“Lawrence has all of the necessary tools to emerge as an elite quarterback at the next level. However, there is still some development needed,” he said. “He’s not at the same level of consistency that Luck displayed during his time at Stanford.

“I’m not talking about the statistics – I’m talking about the overall command and ownership of every key situation. I think Lawrence can — and will get — to that level, but he’s not quite there yet.”

Lawrence is 25-1 as the starting quarterback at Clemson, leading the Tigers to the 2018 National Championship as a freshman, and then last year he guided them back to the title game where they lost to LSU. The Clemson quarterback earned All-ACC First-Team honors in 2019.

