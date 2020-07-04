Younger brother of Clemson RB receives offer from Tigers

Clemson has extended an offer to the younger brother of Tigers star running back Travis Etienne.

Jennings (La.) running back Trevor Etienne, a class of 2022 recruit, announced the offer Saturday via Twitter.

The younger Etienne also has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and LSU.

As a sophomore last season, Trevor was credited with 1,022 yards rushing on 142 carries (7.2 yards per attempt) and 13 rushing touchdowns in nine games. He helped lead Jennings to the Class 3A state title game.

