Clemson Recruiting: 5 Most Wanted

Clemson currently has 14 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 2 nationally right now behind Ohio State according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

Dabo Swinney has said he expected the Tigers to sign around 18 players in this cycle, so space in the class is at a premium, and the Tigers are targeting a select group of prospects for their final available spots.

In this article, The Clemson Insider takes a look at Clemson’s five most wanted recruits for the 2021 class as we see it (in alphabetical order):

Nyland Green, 4-star CB, Covington, Ga. (Newton):

The Tigers turned up the heat in their pursuit of Green this spring and put themselves in a good position to land him. But Green held off on a decision as he wants to visit Auburn, Georgia and Clemson with his parents before he commits. The SEC’s Tigers appear to be Clemson’s top competition right now. Green’s recruitment could still go any direction, so the trio of aforementioned visits will be very important.

Tristan Leigh, 5-star OT, Fairfax, Va. (Robinson):

Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Alabama and Florida are among the schools heavily recruiting Leigh, the No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 11 overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The next step for Leigh, who released a top 15 in May, is figuring out which schools he will officially visit if he can. He would ideally like to take those official visits in the fall before making his decision, but says he and his family are working to gather as much information as they can on various schools so they are able to make an informed decision in case there are no officials in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andrew Mukuba, 4-star S, Austin, Texas (LBJ):

Clemson offered Mukuba in March and has recruited him as a priority since. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables and safeties coach Mickey Conn have done a good job of swiftly building a strong relationship with him. Texas and LSU look like Clemson’s biggest challengers as things stand now. Mukuba hopes to make official visits in the fall, including his first ever visit to Clemson, before rendering a decision.

Payton Page, 4-star DT, Greensboro, N.C. (Dudley):

Page is set to announce his commitment decision on July 28. Clemson, North Carolina and Tennessee are the finalists for the No. 2 defensive tackle and No. 30 overall prospect in the 2021 class per Rivals. The Tigers have long been the frontrunner for Page, and although Tennessee closed the gap this spring, we still like where Clemson stands with him heading into his announcement.

Nolan Rucci, 5-star OT, Lititz, Pa. (Warwick):

Clemson, Penn State and Wisconsin are the primary programs in the mix for Rucci, the No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 15 overall prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Both of Rucci’s parents were student-athletes at Penn State – including his father, Todd, an offensive lineman for the Nittany Lions in the early 1990s – while Rucci’s brother, Hayden, is a redshirt freshman tight end at Wisconsin. The Badgers and Nittany Lions have ties working in their favor, but Clemson solidified itself as a legitimate contender when it hosted Rucci for a multi-day visit in March. It remains to be seen when Rucci will commit, but he has expressed the intent to take fall official visits first if the NCAA allows.

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!