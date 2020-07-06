The Insider Report

The Insider Report

Football

The Insider Report

By 2 hours ago

By |

Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.

Are more commitments on the horizon for the 2021 class?  What is the latest on COVID-19 and the Clemson football team?  Are the Tigers showing strong interest in another top WR prospect from California?  All of this and more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.

If you are not already a Clemson Insider register today for Free and enjoy all of the Insider information on TheClemsonInsider.com.

Clemson masks are now available .

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , Football, Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
4hr

Christy Lynch is the head coach of the Clemson women’s tennis program, Clemson’s Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced on Monday. Lynch is just the fourth head coach in the program’s 46-year (…)

reply
1d

After signing a pair of talented wide receivers in the 2020 class, Ajou Ajou and E.J. Williams, Clemson holds commitments from a trio of top receiver prospects in the 2021 class: four-stars Beaux Collins, (…)

reply
1d

Clemson currently has 14 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 2 nationally right now behind Ohio State according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Dabo Swinney has said he (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home