Two-sport athlete Taylor still ‘fully committed’ to Lee, Tigers

Will Taylor is a standout two-sport athlete from Irmo, S.C., who is committed to play for Monte Lee and the Clemson baseball program and has also drawn some interest from the football program.

The class of 2021 prospect gave his verbal pledge to the Tigers a year ago in July 2019 and continues to stay in contact with the baseball coaches.

“Coach Lee and Coach (Bradley) LeCroy keep in touch with me,” Taylor said.

Lately, Taylor has been keeping the coaches up to speed on how his summer baseball season is going. Right now, the 6-foot, 170-pound rising senior is batting .438 for the Diamond Devils showcase team based in Mount Pleasant, S.C., that has produced more than 300 Division I players since it was founded in 1993.

“It’s been going great,” Taylor said of summer ball. “We have a very good team with a bunch of great guys.”

Also a talented football player, Taylor accounted for 1,647 passing yards, 1,549 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns at Ben Lippen High School in Columbia last season prior to transferring to Dutch Fork High in Irmo.

Taylor has a football offer from Gardner-Webb and has made football recruiting visits to both Clemson and South Carolina, while Georgia Southern is also showing interest.

Receivers coach Tyler Grisham and the Tigers have communicated with Taylor in the past about the possibility of him playing slot receiver, but right now he is locked in to suit up for Lee and the baseball team.

“I’m fully committed to baseball,” he said. “If football offered me a spot on the team, I would have some decisions to make, but as of now I am fully committed to baseball.”

How does the baseball staff see Taylor fitting in and contributing to the team?

“Playing in the outfield, tracking down balls and scoring runs,” he said.

