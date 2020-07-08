Nation’s No. 1 prospect names Clemson among top schools

The nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 class formally narrowed down his recruitment Wednesday, and Clemson made the cut.

Corona (Calif.) Centennial defensive end Korey Foreman, a former Clemson commitment, included the Tigers in the list of top seven schools he dropped via Twitter which also features Southern Cal, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, LSU and Howard.

Foreman, a consensus five-star recruit, decommitted from Clemson on April 21 after originally committing to Dabo Swinney’s program on Jan. 26 while on campus for its elite junior day event. Foreman desired to take more visits in order to be completely certain he makes the right college choice, so he withdrew his commitment as Swinney does not allow his pledges to make visits elsewhere once they are committed, per his longstanding policy.

Southern Cal, Foreman’s hometown school, and Oregon are believed to be the frontrunners in his recruitment right now, though schools such as Georgia and LSU are pushing. Some in the industry think Foreman may be leaning toward staying on the West Coast to play his college football. It should be noted that he and Houma (La.) Terrebonne five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith have developed a good friendship and talked about wanting to team up at the next level. Smith released a top eight comprised of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon and Southern Cal last weekend.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Foreman was named a first-team MaxPreps All-American following his junior season in 2019 despite missing some time due to injury. According to MaxPreps, he tallied 32 tackles, including five tackles for loss and five sacks, to go with seven quarterback hurries, a pass deflection and a forced fumble in eight games.

Foreman is ranked as the top prospect in the country regardless of position by both Rivals and the 247Sports Composite, while ESPN tabs him as the No. 3 overall player in the 2021 class.

I am a young black man that is happy and proud of my race. The Black Lives Matter movement is and forever will be powerful and definitely never forgotten. These are the schools I will now be focusing on the most. Set the standard and .. be different pic.twitter.com/YDjHSndKuS — Korey Foreman (@koreyforeman54) July 9, 2020

