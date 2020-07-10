In-depth look at Clemson’s first 2022 receiver offer

Caleb Burton announced an offer from Clemson on Friday, becoming the first wide receiver in the class of 2022 to report an offer from the Tigers.

In this article, TCI takes a detailed look at Clemson’s latest offer:

Caleb Burton Profile

Position: WR

Class: 2022

Hometown (High School): Del Valle, Texas (Del Valle)

Height, weight: 6-0, 165

Star ratings: 4-star (Rivals); 4-star (247Sports)

Player rankings: No. 6 WR, No. 4 state, No. 37 national (247Sports)

Clemson offered: Friday, July 10

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Purdue, Southern Cal, Stanford, Syracuse, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Utah

More on Burton:

As you can see, Burton has amassed a slew of scholarship offers – over 30, to be more specific – and he is one of the most sought-after receivers in the 2022 class. Early on, schools such as Oklahoma, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Stanford have made a strong impression on the Lone Star State standout.

Clemson is now squarely in the conversation for Burton after extending the offer and figures to be a major player in his recruitment moving forward. He is starting to build a good relationship with receivers coach Tyler Grisham, and the success the Tigers have had sending wideouts to the NFL certainly appeals to him.

Overall, the offer from Clemson is a big deal to Burton.

“It means a lot knowing the trust and confidence they have in me,” he said, “and also it’s always exciting to have a school as big as Clemson recruit you when they have had so much WR success.”

Clemson is one of the first schools Burton wants to check out in person whenever the NCAA travel restrictions are lifted, while he is also looking to visit the likes of Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma. Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and LSU are the only programs that have played host to Burton thus far in his recruiting process.

As a sophomore last season, Burton brought in 50 receptions for 906 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 18 yards per catch. The Tigers are very impressed by what they have seen from Burton on film, specifically his route-running skills, ability to elevate and high-point the football and then churn out yards after the catch.

