Clemson extends new offer

Clemson has pulled the trigger on its first offer to a wide receiver prospect in the 2022 class.

Del Valle (Texas) four-star Caleb Burton announced the offer Friday via Twitter.

Burton is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 37 overall prospect nationally in the next cycle.

The 6-foot, 165-pound rising junior said in an interview with The Clemson Insider recently that an offer from the Tigers would be a big deal for him.

“It means a lot knowing the trust and confidence they have in me,” he said, “and also it’s always exciting to have a school as big as Clemson recruit you when they have had so much WR success.”

In addition to Clemson, Burton holds offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas, Stanford, Auburn, LSU, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State and Texas A&M among others.

As a sophomore last season, Burton grabbed 50 receptions for 906 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 18 yards per catch.

