Swofford statement on when ACC will make decision on fall sports

The Atlantic Coast Conference released a statement from ACC Commissioner John Swofford on Friday on when the league will make a decision on the fall sports season.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and administrators remains the ACC’s top priority. As we continue to work on the best possible path forward for the return of competition, we will do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions,” Swofford said. “Over the last few months, our conference has prepared numerous scenarios related to the fall athletics season. The league membership and our medical advisory group will make every effort to be as prepared as possible during these unprecedented times, and we anticipate a decision by our Board of Directors in late July.”

The Big Ten announced Thursday it will play a conference-only schedule this fall.

Also on Thursday, the ACC announced each of its fall Olympic Sports will delay the start of competition until at least Sept. 1. The decision allows each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols are in place to facilitate the resocialization process.

The delay in competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games in the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

The decision was unanimously approved by the ACC Board of Directors.

ACC institutions will continue with their respective return to competition protocols in anticipation of a fall season. Any rescheduling of contests will also be determined by each school.

The league continues to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on fall schedules and competitions with the understanding that there may be future changes, and that the priority remains the health and safety of its student-athletes.

–courtesy ACC Athletic Communications

