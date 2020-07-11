Vegas standout talks Clemson, recruitment

One of the top safety prospects in the 2022 class, and a top-100 prospect regardless of position, is Zion Branch from national powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.

Branch (6-2, 195) added Clemson to his lengthy college offer list last month and looks forward to getting to know safeties coach Mickey Conn better as the recruiting process moves along.

“I am sure as we talk more, we will start to build that relationship,” Branch told The Clemson Insider.

Conn conveyed the Tigers’ offer to Branch on June 6, telling Branch that he would love to coach him. The two have talked about the role Branch would play on Brent Venables’ unit if he chooses to go to Clemson.

“I’ve spoken to Coach Conn about how I would fit into the program and the defensive system, playing as a field safety,” Branch said.

Branch is the No. 3 safety and No. 74 overall prospect in the country among rising juniors according to 247Sports. He was recently invited to the prestigious All-American Bowl in San Antonio in 2022.

As a player, Branch prides himself on being a leader on the back end of the defense.

“I describe myself as a field general,” he said, “quarterbacking the defensive secondary.”

Along with Clemson, Branch’s list of nearly 30 offers includes schools such as Southern Cal, UCLA, Arizona State, Washington, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon, Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Georgia.

Branch ideally wants to have his college decision out of the way before his final high school campaign begins next year.

“I would like to commit prior to the start of my senior season,” he said.

Branch is certainly interested in what Clemson has to offer him as a student-athlete, and it is one of the schools he is looking to check out in person after the ongoing NCAA dead period eventually comes to an end.

“Clemson is a faith-based, family first program with a winning tradition,” he said. “Hopefully as things start to open up, I can plan a trip to visit.”

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!