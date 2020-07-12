Clemson makes the cut for elite safety

Clemson has made the cut for one of the country’s top safety prospects and a consensus top-100 national prospect regardless of position.

Monroeville (Pa.) Gateway four-star Derrick Davis narrowed down his list of 30-plus offers Sunday evening when he dropped a list of his top seven schools that includes the Tigers along with Southern Cal, Ohio State, LSU, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Georgia.

“First, I would like to thank all of the schools that have recruited me and have taken the time to reach out to me over the past 3 years,” Davis wrote in a post on Twitter. “I am extremely blessed and humble to announce my top seven schools!!!”

Davis (6-1, 195) is ranked as high as the No. 28 overall prospect in the 2021 class by ESPN, while Rivals (No. 81) and 247Sports (No. 89) both consider him a top-100 prospect as well. He is the nation’s top-ranked safety per ESPN and the No. 2 safety nationally according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson played host to Davis in June 2019 after offering him a month earlier. He was scheduled to return to campus for another visit this past April, but it got cancelled when the NCAA shut down all in-person recruiting in mid-March because of the pandemic. Davis has said he still hopes to make the return trip to Clemson.

Penn State and Ohio State are viewed as the frontrunners for the Keystone State standout, while LSU and Georgia have turned up the heat on him of late.

Penn State, Ohio State and Pittsburgh are the only schools Davis was able to visit this year before the NCAA dead period began. The dead period has put his recruitment in a holding pattern, and he is in no rush to make a decision right now. Davis intends to wait it out and wants to take official visits before rendering his commitment.

Davis is a running back for his high school team as well as a versatile defender who can play safety, cornerback and outside linebacker. He is expected to be a safety or linebacker at the next level.