Looking Ahead: Quarterback

The only position at which Clemson has not yet offered any prospects in the 2022 class is quarterback. Per usual, the Tigers are being patient and selective as they determine which signal-callers to pursue.

From what we have heard, Clemson isn’t planning to dispense its first quarterback offer(s) until September, though that could change depending on what happens with the high school football season and NCAA dead period, which has been extended through Aug. 31.

In this article, The Clemson Insider takes a look ahead at some of the top quarterback recruits on the program’s radar:

One of the strongest candidates to receive an offer from Clemson is Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star Ty Simpson, the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback and No. 91 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

Simpson (pictured above, second from left) has visited Clemson a couple of times, most recently for the Florida State game last October. He said to The Clemson Insider recently that his interest level in the Tigers is “high” and he loves the culture and “how everything there is family to them.” He also told TCI that he plans to wait and see if Clemson offers before he moves toward making a commitment.

According to Simpson, Clemson is one of several schools standing out in his recruitment by how much interest they are showing him, along with Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

Simpson owns offers from all of those schools with the exception of Clemson to go with offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas and Southern Cal among others.

The Tigers are also evaluating a handful of other quarterbacks in the 2022 class, including but not limited to Tiger (Ga.) Rabun County four-star Gunner Stockton, Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes four-star Jacurri Brown, Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic four-star Kaden Martin, Middletown (Del.) four-star Braden Davis and Southlake (Texas) Carroll four-star Quinn Ewers.

Ewers is ranked as the No. 1 QB and No. 2 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports, which considers Stockton the second-best signal-caller and No. 29 overall prospect. Ewers is a former teammate of Clemson freshman safety R.J. Mickens and was supposed to attend a game at Death Valley with Mickens in the fall, though Ewers did not end up making it in. The Tigers, however, did get Stockton on campus for the Wake Forest contest in November.

Davis, the son of former Tennessee and NFL offensive lineman Antone Davis, also visited Clemson for a game in November and then returned to campus in March to take in a spring practice, as did Brown.

As for Martin, he is the brother of Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers and son of former Tennessee quarterback and current Vols assistant Tee Martin. Schools such as Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Miami and Southern Cal have offered Kaden, who is also a high-level baseball prospect on the MLB Draft radar for 2022.

