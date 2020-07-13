Latest from top Clemson DE commit Denhoff

Cade Denhoff, one of the nation’s top defensive ends, is counting down the days until he arrives on Clemson’s campus to start his college career at the beginning of next year.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Denhoff, a consensus four-star prospect from Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School who is planning to enroll early.

“I am really excited to enroll,” he said. “Can’t wait.”

In the meantime, Denhoff – a top-100 national prospect in the 2021 class per multiple recruiting services – has been staying in touch with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, defensive coordinator Brent Venables and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

“They have all just been saying hang in there and keep pushing to prepare for the season,” Denhoff said.

The 6-foot-5, 238-pound rising senior resumed workouts with his high school team a couple of months ago and has been glad to be back on the field with teammates again after sports were shut down earlier this spring due to the pandemic.

“We’ve been working out since May,” Denhoff said. “I love it. It’s really nice to be back with the squad.”

Denhoff was highly productive as a junior in 2019 when he tallied 92 total tackles, including 10 for loss and 11 sacks, to go with four pass deflections, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 12 games.

As for his senior season, Denhoff has a couple of goals in mind he wants to accomplish to close out his high school career.

“State championship and 15 sacks,” he said.

Looking ahead, Denhoff hopes to make an early mark at Clemson and see the field right away in his first year with the Tigers in 2021.

“Play as a freshman would be the first goal,” he said.

What can Tiger fans expect to see from Denhoff at the next level?

“110 percent every play is what they can expect,” he said.

Denhoff is ranked among the top 100 prospects in the country for the 2021 class by ESPN (No. 83 overall) and 247Sports (No. 92). According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Denhoff is the nation’s No. 6 strong-side defensive end.

