Clemson offers 5-star, nation's No. 1 DE

Clemson’s latest offer for the 2022 class went out Wednesday to one of the top prospects in the class regardless of position.

Miami (Fla.) Monsignor Pace defensive end Shemar Stewart announced the offer from the Tigers via social media.

Stewart is rated as a five-star prospect by 247Sports, which ranks him as the nation’s No. 1 defensive end and No. 2 overall prospect in the 2022 class. ESPN also considers him a five-star and the No. 1 rising junior D-end in the country.

Stewart (6-6, 240) has well over two dozen offers in total. Along with Clemson, his impressive list features schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Miami, Florida State, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Oregon and others.

As a sophomore in 2019, Stewart was credited with 48 tackles and 15 sacks.

