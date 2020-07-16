Tigers ‘very interested’ in fast-rising Virginia wideout

Scholarship offers from major programs have poured in this year for Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s School four-star wide receiver Andre Greene Jr., a standout class of 2022 prospect.

Since February, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound rising junior has received nearly 30 offers from Power Five schools, including LSU, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Oklahoma, Texas, Michigan, Penn State and Oregon among others.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Greene, who is on the Tigers’ radar, about his recruitment and more.

“Recruiting wise it’s been going well,” he said. “I’m getting to talk to and get to know a lot of coaches.”

Receivers coach Tyler Grisham and the Tigers are showing a lot of interest in Greene, who has been able to learn more about the program and see some of what it has to offer through a virtual visit.

“I’ve spoken to Clemson several times and completed a virtual tour,” he said. “They stated they were very interested in me and wanted to build a strong relationship going forward.”

The pandemic and resulting NCAA ban on in-person recruiting has precluded Greene from traveling to Clemson for a conventional on-campus visit, but he hopes to check out the school in person after things open back up.

“I haven’t had a chance to visit Clemson because of the coronavirus situation,” he said. “However, I am looking forward to visiting Clemson and some other schools when the dead period ends.”

Despite the flurry of offers thus far in 2020, it’s still early in the process for Greene, and he plans to take his time as he goes through it and thoroughly evaluate his options so he can make an informed college choice down the road.

“It’s great to have a lot of offers,” he said. “I’m humbled by the experience. I haven’t had the opportunity to get out and visit many schools. So at this point I’m just talking to and building relationships that will help me make the best decision when it’s time.”

