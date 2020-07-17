Clemson adds another commitment

Head coach Monte Lee and the Clemson baseball program landed another commitment from a class of 2022 prospect on Friday.

Jay Dillard, a middle infielder/outfielder from Anderson’s T.J. Hanna High School, announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media.

“I am beyond blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and baseball career at Clemson University,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “I would like to thank Jesus, my family, coaches, teammates and friends for helping me get to where I am today. Proud to say I’m #ALLIN”

Dillard, a 5-foot-9, 160-pound rising junior, plays summer travel ball for the Dirtbags 16-and-under squad based in Sedalia, North Carolina.

The Tigers also picked up a commitment from class of 2022 outfielder Lleyton Lackey on Thursday.

I am beyond blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and baseball career at Clemson University. I would like to thank Jesus, my family, coaches, teammates and friends for helping me get to where I am today. Proud to say I’m #ALLIN🐅 pic.twitter.com/5hiHqJEq57 — Jay Dillard (@jaydillardd) July 17, 2020

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame