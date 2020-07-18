Clemson player in transfer portal

Clemson player in transfer portal

Clemson guard/forward Khavon Moore has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Moore, a 6-foot-8 junior, transferred to Clemson from Texas Tech following the 2018-19 season. He appeared in 28 games for the Tigers as a sophomore last season, making four starts, and averaged 1.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.6 blocks and 9.1 minutes per contest.

A native of Macon, Georgia, Moore is a former four-star recruit from Westside High School who was ranked as a top-50 national prospect in the class of 2018 by both ESPN (No. 43 overall) and Rivals (No. 44).

