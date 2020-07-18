Tigers land in-state commitment

The Clemson baseball program picked up a commitment Saturday from an in-state prospect in the class of 2021.

Reed Garris, a right-handed pitcher from Mount Pleasant, S.C., announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media Saturday night.

“First of all, I would like to thank God for helping me get to where I am today, and always being there for me,” Garris wrote in a Twitter post. “I would also like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for keeping me on the right path and always pushing me to be better. I am also unbelievably thankful for the opportunity I have been given.

“With that being said, I am both proud and excited to announce that I have committed to pursue my degree and play baseball at Clemson University.”

Garris, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound rising senior, attends Wando High School and plays travel ball with the Canes Baseball organization.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame