Clemson among favorites for 5-star DL after offer

This past weekend, Clemson dispensed a scholarship offer to one of the top rising junior defensive linemen in the country, five-star Gabriel Dindy from Lakeland (Fla.) High School.

Dindy (6-3, 275) announced the offer from the Tigers on Friday and spoke with The Clemson Insider about it afterward.

“It felt good,” Dindy said of receiving the offer. “It’s definitely one of my favorite teams.”

Dindy is ranked as the third-best defensive tackle and No. 29 overall prospect in the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite, while ESPN considers him the No. 8 defensive end and No. 42 overall prospect in the next recruiting cycle.

Asked if Clemson offered him as a tackle or end, Dindy said, “I’m not sure but I believe it was DE.”

Regardless, Dindy checks off boxes that the Tigers look for in a prospect, on and off the gridiron.

“They like that I have good grades and am explosive on the football field,” he said.

Dindy, who is originally from Louisiana, lists close to 20 total offers. Along with Clemson, his college opportunities include Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami, NC State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, South Florida and several others.

Right now, Dindy feels a few schools are recruiting him the hardest.

“Oklahoma, Vanderbilt and USF,” he said.

Clemson figures to ramp up its recruitment of Dindy moving forward, and according to Dindy, it is one of his top schools at this point in the process after pulling the trigger on an offer.

“Oklahoma and Clemson are a few of my favorites,” he said.

Added Dindy of what stands out to him about Clemson: “The staff for sure, very religious and I like that coach Dabo is always talking about the Bible, and they’re just a good team all around.”

Dindy said he “most definitely” plans to visit Clemson after the NCAA dead period, which has been extended through at least Aug. 31 due to coronavirus concerns, is lifted.

As a sophomore last season, Dindy racked up 29.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks among his 46 total tackles in 11 games, according to MaxPreps.

