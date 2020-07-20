Top in-state specialist hearing a lot from Tigers

Standout in-state kicker Will Fowler from Spartanburg (S.C.) High School has a few Division I offers under his belt, while his big leg is drawing interest from a bunch of other college programs including Clemson.

“It’s been going well,” Fowler said of the recruiting process. “Lots of schools are picking up interest in me. Been blessed so far.”

Fowler camped at Clemson last summer and has made several unofficial visits to the school, the most recent being in March when he attended the Tigers’ junior day function.

According to Fowler, he has been communicating with members of Clemson’s staff on a near-daily basis.

The No. 1-ranked kicker in the Palmetto State in the 2021 class, according to Chris Sailer Kicking, Fowler is keeping his fingers crossed for a potential offer from the Tigers.

“Clemson and I talk just about every day,” he said. “I’ve been (in contact) with Coach (Danny) Pearman, Coach (Bill) Spiers, Coach (Brandon) McCombs and Coach (Mike) Reed. They’re really excited about me. I’m hopeful for an opportunity from them to play.”

Right now, Fowler has scholarship offers from Army and Air Force to go with a preferred walk-on offer from West Virginia, and he is on the radar of numerous other schools as well.

“I’ve been receiving lots of interest, from the likes of a couple Ivy League schools, Virginia Tech, UNC, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Alabama, App State, and a few others,” he said.

Fowler intends to render his college decision by the end of the year.

“I plan on making my commitment sometime before December,” he said.

Check out some clips of Fowler’s strong leg below:

