3 Tigers named to prestigious lists for post-season awards

The Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker James Skalski have been named to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, while Davis and offensive tackle Jackson Carman have been named to the Outland Trophy watch list.

Davis made an immediate impact as a freshman last season. He became the first true freshman to start the first game of the season at defensive tackle since 1974 and set a school record for starts by a freshman at defensive tackle with 13. In all, Davis was charged with 51 tackles, including 9.0 behind the line, 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He played in all 15 games for the Tigers. He earned second-team All-ACC honors.

In his first year as a full-time starter, Skalski did not disappoint in 2019. An All-ACC Academic selection, he started all 15 games and finished second on the team with 105 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks, while also recording four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. In his career, the linebacker is credited with 166 tackles, including 12.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and six sacks.

In his first season as a starter, Carman played in all 15 games for the Tigers in 2019, while earning All-ACC honors in the process. The Fairfield, Ohio, native held his own and was named to the AP’s All-Bowl Team for his performance against Ohio State’s Chase Young in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl.

His role played a big part in Clemson’s come-from-behind victory over the Buckeyes.

