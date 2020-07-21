Fast-rising Hawaiian OL high on Clemson

Niceville (Fla.) offensive lineman Kimo Makaneole is very pleased with how the recruiting process is going for him, and he should be.

A native of Hawaii, Makaneole has seen his stock soar since the spring as offers have poured in from Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, NC State, Duke, Boston College, Louisville, Colorado and Arizona State among others. The class of 2021 prospect now holds over 30 offers in total.

“So far, recruitment is going well,” Makaneole told The Clemson Insider recently. “I’m just really happy that all these colleges offered me for a scholarship, which is really awesome. I’m just enjoying this recruitment process and right now I’m just loving it and and I’m just really happy.”

While Clemson continues to pursue a pair of priority offensive tackle targets in five-stars Tristan Leigh and Nolan Rucci, the Tigers have Makaneole on their radar and are evaluating him as a potential offer candidate should they choose to expand their O-line board.

Clemson’s interest in Makaneole is legitimate, and he is certainly interested in the school and program as well.

“I love the football program and also most importantly their academics as well because me and my family were searching up online about the academics,” he said. “Their academics are really good, and that’s really awesome for me because me and my family, we always look at the academics, make sure the academics are really on top and make sure even the players are getting work done and making sure that all the coaches as well make sure the players are going to class.”

At this point in the process, Makaneole feels he is being recruited the hardest by Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Colorado, Arizona State, South Florida and South Alabama.

According to Makaneole, he may start to whittle down his lengthy offer list in August.

“I might do like my top 10, and then I’ll slowly go down to top five and four and three,” he said.

Although Makaneole is looking to begin narrowing the field of suitors in his recruitment, he is not in a rush to render a commitment.

“I’m going to take my time on this recruiting process and hopefully decide late November or early December,” he said.

If the Tigers were to join the hunt for Makaneole with an offer before then, they would jump right to the front of the race for his commitment.

“For me, that would be such a blessing having Clemson offer me and be in that huge mix for me,” he said. “That would be really awesome, and Clemson would be definitely on top of the list of the colleges I want to pick.”

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!