4-star 2021 WR announces Clemson offer

A four-star wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class reported an offer from Clemson on Wednesday.

Jalil Farooq of Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise announced the offer via Twitter.

Farooq (6-1, 195) has amassed more than 30 total offers. His list features schools such as Oklahoma, Alabama, Ohio State, Maryland, West Virginia, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Texas A&M, among others.

As a junior last season, Farooq tallied 31 receptions for 718 yards and 11 touchdowns while also rushing for 668 yards and 11 more scores on 65 carries. He saw action defensively as well, recording 35 total tackles including five for loss.

Clemson already has three commitments from wide receivers in the 2021 class in Dacari Collins, Beaux Collins and Troy Stellato.

Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson university #ALLIN🐅 pic.twitter.com/VAwb9DGB88 — JALIL FAROOQ #3 4⭐️ (@jalilstayhumble) July 22, 2020

