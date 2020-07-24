Former Big Ten commit reaches out to Clemson

As Clemson looks for a cornerback in the 2021 class to fill the spot that became available when Jordan Hancock decommitted last week, one prospect to keep an eye on is Tamarion Crumpley of Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound rising senior has reached out to Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed to express interest in the program and get eyes on his highlight film.

“I actually asked Coach Reed, I was asking him to take a look at my film, if he wanted to see some workout videos,” Crumpley told The Clemson Insider. “He said sure, send ‘em … But I’m really interested in Clemson, I am. I just hope they can take a chance on me.”

Crumpley had been committed to Minnesota since April, but reopened his recruitment late last month for multiple reasons including the cultural unrest in the state and the fact he pulled the trigger on his commitment too quickly to begin with.

“When I first committed, I didn’t take enough time out to really look at the school,” he explained. “I’ve actually never been to Minnesota to give their campus a look and all that, so that played a part in it. Also I decommitted because I feel like I was being pressured when I first committed. So what caused me to decommit was the stuff that’s going on in Minnesota right now. It made me look, and people in my family and friends were telling me be patient with your decision anyway … And that’s what really caused me to step away from Minnesota.”

West Virginia and Purdue have both offered Crumpley since his decommitment, while schools such as Pittsburgh and Kentucky are also in the mix.

When it comes to his interest in the Tigers, the togetherness of the team is what appeals to him the most.

Crumpley told TCI that Clemson is one of his “dream schools.”

“I always looked at Clemson, like football and their program and all that, how they carry themselves as a team, how they stand together as a team,” he said. “It’s just — I don’t know how to explain it — it’s like everybody coming together as one. Everybody sees it. It’s Clemson Football.”

Crumpley said he hasn’t given any thought to when he would like to be recommitted to a school by, but plans to take his time this time around as he explores his options, builds relationships with coaches and tries to find the right college for him.

“I’m going to look into the school more, do more research, make sure me and the school have a great connection, whoever is recruiting me, and education has got to be there,” he said. “Education has definitely got to be there. Just make sure it’s a great program that suits and fits me.”

Crumpley was recently named one of the top 50 Ohio high school football players in the class of 2021 by MaxPreps.

“I’m an aggressive corner,” Crumpley said, describing his game. “I like to play man, but I can play all coverages. I can definitely tackle, go up and pick a ball, whatever you need me to do. I feel like I can do it all. I have the speed to do it all. I can play whatever you want me to play – field, corner, nickel. I can do it all.”

