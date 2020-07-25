4-star Alabama LB names Clemson among top schools

One of Clemson’s top linebacker targets in the 2022 class narrowed down his recruitment Saturday, and the Tigers made the cut.

Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic four-star T.J. Dudley named Clemson one of his top six schools via Twitter, along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU and Oregon.

Clemson extended an offer to Dudley (6-2, 210) on June 1, the first day the Tigers began dispensing offers to class of 2022 recruits.

Dudley visited Clemson for its junior day event this spring and had a great experience, so he was thrilled when the Tigers pulled the trigger on the offer.

“It was amazing, because I had gone on a visit (in March) and I loved the facility, the players and the coaching staff,” Dudley told The Clemson Insider recently. “The coaching staff was probably the main thing, and it was just amazing to hear that I got that offer.”

Dudley told TCI he plans to commit sometime during his senior year in 2021.

As a sophomore in 2019, he registered 117 total tackles including 20 for loss and 7.5 sacks.

