Grisham is a perfect fit

Tyler Grisham is a Clemson man.

“I have the Clemson DNA,” he said.

Grisham played for the Tigers from 2005-’08, mostly under the tutelage of a young wide receivers coach named Dabo Swinney. After playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers and in the NFL for four seasons, Grisham came back to Clemson and joined Swinney’s staff as a graduate assistant coach, and then as an offensive analyst coach the last three years.

“I played for Coach Swinney. I have been a part of this staff for six seasons. I know what we are about,” he said.

That is why when Jeff Scott took the head coaching position at South Florida last December, it was a no brainer for Swinney to promote his young apprentice to wide receivers’ coach, a position Scott had coached for the last 12 years at Clemson.

“To coach now, the position that Coach Swinney coached me, and I played, it’s surreal,” the Hoover, Alabama native said. “I am so thankful and so blessed.”

Grisham admitted he was not sure if he was going to get to coach at Clemson. Though he had a couple of opportunities to go elsewhere in the Spring of 2019, he just did not feel like it was the right time to go. He wanted to stick it out one more year and see what would happen.

His instinct to stay was correct.

“I hoped it would happen. I told my wife, Maggie, that I felt like a change was going to happen, but I was not expecting it here,” Grisham said. “I know Coach Scott and Coach [Tony] Elliott have had opportunities the last several years and I can’t blame them for not taking what was not right. When you are at Clemson, it is the best place to be.

“I told her, ‘We have to be prepared to leave. We really do.’ And I was expecting to leave this year. I have been preparing for it… When you are around Coach Scott and Coach Swinney, you have so much you learn. It is amazing the knowledge I have gained about the sport, but also the personal development of procedure has just been unbelievable.”

Grisham said he has been preparing to be Clemson’s wide receivers’ coach for a while now.

“I can’t be any happier,” he said. “This is the premier position … the wide receivers’ coach [at Clemson] is the premier position in all of college football. I really believe that … We are called Wide Receiver U for a reason. I don’t take that likely. I know that is a big deal, but I have been preparing and I will be ready to go.”