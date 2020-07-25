Those who crack on Clemson’s ‘weak schedule’ need to do their homework

Since Clemson first broke on the national scene in the late 1970s, rival fan bases, and some in the media, have cracked on the Tigers’ schedule.

The theme has always been that Clemson does not really play anyone because it plays in the Atlantic Coast Conference, a league known more for its basketball prowess than anything else.

However, Clemson has always been “a football school” and despite the criticism it has received over the years for playing a weak schedule the Tigers have always seemed to handle their business, for the most part, when going up against elite competition.

Clemson has won three football national championships in the Associated Press Poll era, which began in 1936, just a handful of schools can make that claim. The Tigers have won two of those national championships in the last four years and have played for the national championship four times since the start of the 2015 season.

However, the Clemson football program continues to take heat for not playing a more difficult schedule. Well, the folks at College Football News.com disagree. In fact, according to them, the Tigers have more quality wins in the last five years than any team in the country.

Yep! Even more than Alabama.

In fact, the Tigers have four more wins than Bama. Clemson is sitting at No. 1 with 46 quality wins. The Crimson Tide is second with 42, while Ohio State is third with 35 and Oklahoma is fourth with 31. Coincidently, Clemson is 5-2 head-to-head against the other top three teams in this ranking.

Clemson is also 22-3 against ranked opponents since 2015, the best record in college football.

“Clemson has 15 more quality wins in the last five years than the fourth-place team, which is Oklahoma. It just puts things into perceptive of what the Tigers have done on the football field,” said Mark Packer of the ACC Network’s Packer & Durham Show. “When you keep hearing people say, ‘Well they don’t play nobody!’ Well, you might want to do a little more homework and stop running your mouth because the boys with the paw on their helmet have been taking on everybody and have beaten everybody. That’s just the way it works.”

CFN describes a quality win as a victory over an FBS team that finished the season with a winning record. They ranked all 130 teams in the FBS since 2015.

