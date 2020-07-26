Overview of Clemson’s 2022 targets: Offense

Clemson has dispensed numerous offers to rising junior recruits since June 1, laying the groundwork with top class of 2022 prospects as it looks to put together another strong recruiting class for the next cycle.

In this article, The Clemson Insider gives an overview of the offensive prospects that the Tigers have offered in the 2022 class to date:

QB

Offer(s): None

Clemson has yet to offer a quarterback in the next cycle. The Tigers have conveyed the intent to wait until September before pulling the trigger on its first 2022 QB offer(s), though that timeline is subject to change. Some of the signal-callers in the mix for an offer are Southlake (Texas) Carroll five-star Quinn Ewers, Tiger (Ga.) Rabun County five-star Gunner Stockton, Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star Ty Simpson, Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes four-star Jacurri Brown, Middletown (Del.) four-star Braden Davis and Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic four-star Kaden Martin.

RB

Offer(s): Jennings (La.) 4-star Trevor Etienne

Etienne, of course, is the younger brother of Clemson star running back Travis Etienne. The Tigers extended an offer to Trevor on July 4. LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Florida State have also offered. Trevor is high on Clemson and has been around the program a lot with his brother, as you’d expect, and thus has been able to build a good relationship with the coaching staff including running backs coach Tony Elliott. Trevor’s recruitment could ultimately boil down to a battle between Clemson and LSU, as was the case with Travis’s recruitment. Trevor, a two-sport athlete who is also a standout on the baseball diamond, accounted for more than 2,300 all-purpose yards and scored 31 touchdowns as a sophomore last season while helping Jennings reach the Class 3A state championship game.

WR

Offers(s): Del Valle (Texas) 5-star Caleb Burton

Burton (pictured above) earned Clemson’s first 2022 receiver offer earlier this month. He is ranked as the No. 1 wideout and No. 11 overall prospect in the country for his class according to the 247Sports Composite. Schools such as Oklahoma, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Stanford have done a good job recruiting him to this point. So far, Burton has only been able to visit Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and LSU, but Clemson is one of the first schools he wants to check out after the ongoing NCAA dead period concludes. Burton told us recently that he plans to make his commitment when he is a senior next year. According to Burton, Clemson is “top on the list” for him after offering. “I love the Tigers,” he told TCI. “They’re really up there for me because just the past couple years and the type of success they have had sending wide receivers to the league.”

As a sophomore last season, Burton brought in 50 receptions for 906 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 18 yards per catch.

TE

Offers(s): Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County 4-star Jake Johnson

The No. 3 tight end in the 2022 class per 247Sports, Johnson owns offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M among others. Johnson’s father, Brad, was a quarterback at Florida State under Bobby Bowden from 1988-91 who went on to play in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Redskins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys, and led the Buccaneers to victory over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII. Jake’s brother, Max, is a freshman quarterback at LSU, and their uncle is former Georgia and Miami head coach Mark Richt. It is still early in Jake’s recruitment, which is wide open right now despite his various college ties. Expect the Tigers to get him on campus for an in-person look at the program at some point down the road. As a sophomore last season, Jake racked up 60 receptions for 845 yards and 14 touchdowns

OL

Offers(s): Miami (Fla.) Columbus 5-star Julian Armella, Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt 4-star Gunner Givens, Strongsville (Ohio) 4-star Blake Miller, Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian 4-star Addison Nichols, Greenville (S.C.) 4-star Collin Sadler

Armella is rated as a five-star prospect by Rivals, while Givens (No. 19 overall) and Nichols (No. 65) are both ranked as top-100 national prospects in the 2022 class by the 247Sports Composite. All of the O-linemen with offers from Clemson have been on campus with the exception of Armella, but he hopes to visit after the dead period is over. He recently released a top 10 comprised of Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU. Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee. Givens is being recruited by the Tigers as a two-way lineman who could end up playing on either side of the ball depending on how much he weighs when he graduates. Sadler, the local target, has seen his recruitment take off this spring and summer with offers coming in from schools such as Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Michigan and Penn State along with Clemson.