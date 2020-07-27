Breakdown: Clemson fans will not attend games if it means football in the fall

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich issued a statement Monday afternoon saying the athletic department continues to evaluate different options regarding fans attending games, parking and ticketing for the 2020 college football season.

Radakovich’s statement comes following his update to the Clemson University Board of Trustees last Friday, when he showed the BOT the fans’ response to an athletic department survey regarding the upcoming football season.

The Clemson athletic director reported the survey had a 71.4 percent response rate.

“As critical decisions are made in the weeks and months ahead, input from our IPTAY donors and season ticket holders is an important piece in informing those decisions,” Radakovich said in the statement. “Deliberate and careful thought was put into the creation of the survey, which captures a set of beliefs during a select period of time.

“We continue to evaluate a number of options related to stadium capacity, parking and ticketing.”

On July 9, Clemson Athletics and IPTAY sent a survey to nearly 12,000 football season ticket holders, who have requested more than 56,000 tickets for 2020. In all, 8,575 responses came in, thus its 71.4 percent response rate.

In the survey Clemson asked 23 questions which were designed to learn more about fans’ interpretations of how they see the upcoming 2020-21 athletic season, in particular football.

Clemson asked fans questions in four different categories ranging from level of comfort to attend games, expectations they had and their willingness to comply with social distancing and other protocols.

When asked what their level of comfort was to attend games in September, 49.1 percent of those surveyed said they were comfortable, 28.5 percent said they were uncomfortable. In October, their level of comfort went up even higher as 58.3 percent said they would be comfortable attending a game, while 16.6 percent said they would not.

As for attending games in November, 62.8 percent said they would be comfortable attending a game, while just 13.9 percent said they would not. From September to November, the number of fans indicating they are comfortable in attending games increased by 700 or 26.9 percent.

Fans level of comfort is not as high when it comes to other events that surround the game day experience at Clemson, such as tailgating, game day traditions like Tiger Walk, the Tiger Tailgate Show and Gathering at the Paw. Fans were asked to rate those things, with 1 being uncomfortable, 2 being neutral and 3 being comfortable.

Tailgating before the game received a 2.4795, carry on game-day traditions scored a 2.3660, while participating in the Gathering at the Paw scored a 1.6213.

When fans were asked how willing they are to attend games this fall if social distancing were required throughout the seating area, 45.4 percent said they were very willing to do so, while 19.2 percent was willing to do it. The question was rated on a scale of 1 being unwilling and 5 being very willing. 18.9 percent of the fans gave that question a 3, while 8.4 gave it a 2 and 6.8 percent gave it a 1.

The average willingness was 3.893 percent.

The average willingness to attend games if tailgating is limited is 3.578. Fans very willing to attend games in this situation was 37.56 percent. Twenty-one percent voted a 3.

Those who would still tailgate this Fall if they did not have tickets, 53.29 percent said they basically would not tailgate if they did not have tickets.

When Clemson asked, “what is the main reason as a fan you would not attend a game this fall,” 51 percent said they were comfortable attending games in the fall. However, 39.9 percent said they were concerned about being in a crowd and/or close contact with people not in their family.

The survey closed with fans being asked what would they do in a worst-case scenario, and there were only two options:

3 percent said they would prefer football games in the fall with no fans in attendance.

7 percent said they would prefer football in the spring if it meant they could attend games.

Clemson Fans can read the full results of the survey here: https://clemsontigers.com/cuad-and-iptay-2020-fan-survey-results-july-2020/

