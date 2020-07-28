No. 1 dual-threat QB trusting the process with Clemson

The recruiting process remains in a holding pattern of sorts as prospects have not been allowed to make unofficial or official visits since the ongoing NCAA dead period was instituted in March due to COVID-19. Although in-person recruiting is suspended through at least the end of August, college coaches and prospects can still communicate via text messages, phone calls and FaceTime.

One standout prospect in the class of 2022 that has been busy talking with coaches during the pandemic is Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes four-star Jacurri Brown, the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the country for his class according to ESPN.

NCAA rules prohibit coaches from initiating contact with rising junior recruits like Brown, but coaches are allowed to pick up the phone when the recruits call them. So, Brown has been actively reaching out to coaches from various programs in an effort to establish relationships.

“The process is going great,” Brown told The Clemson Insider. “I’m just building relationships with OCs/QB coaches. Just waiting on the dead period to be over so I can get on some of these campuses.”

Clemson is one of the schools that Brown has been in touch with. He and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter chatted through FaceTime for about 45 minutes a month ago.

“We had a real good convo over things like football, family and what I’d like to major in,” Brown said. “He also stressed the fact that he would like to coach me and make me a part of the Clemson family.”

Clemson has yet to pull the trigger on an offer to Brown, or any other quarterback in the 2022 class, but he is staying patient for a potential offer from the Tigers as he knows they take their time when evaluating prospects and are very selective with their offers, especially at his position.

“I understand that Coach Swinney handles their recruitment for QBs differently,” Brown said, “and I’m willing to trust that process as well.”

If the Tigers eventually opt to offer Brown, they will join the likes of Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Miami and Virginia Tech on his offer list.

As it stands now, Brown feels he is being most heavily pursued by a few schools in particular.

“Florida, Auburn and Ohio State are recruiting me the hardest right now,” he said.

While those schools are showing Brown a lot of love, his recruitment is wide open at this point in the process. He isn’t putting much thought into top schools at the moment as he is hard at work trying to hone his craft as a signal-caller.

“I’m really focused on getting better lately and learning my new offense and preparing for the season,” he said, “but I mean time will tell and plus I’m a ’22 kid so schools can’t directly contact me.”

Brown doesn’t plan to render his commitment decision until later in the process.

“Probably next year around this time or after my season,” he said.

Brown is ranked as the No. 1 dual-threat QB and No. 20 overall prospect in the 2022 class by ESPN.

