Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley defensive tackle Payton Page, a top-30 national prospect in the 2021 class regardless of position, announced his commitment to Clemson on Tuesday evening during a ceremony at a local baseball training facility.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for Page’s announcement. Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery of the ceremony! LINK

