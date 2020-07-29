Clemson lands commitment from 4-star OL

Clemson has picked up a commitment from one of its few offensive line targets in the 2021 class.

Cordova (Tenn.) Evangelical Christian four-star offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday night via Twitter.

Pennington chose Clemson over the other schools in the top five that he announced in May — Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and LSU.

Clemson’s 2021 class moved up one spot to No. 3 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings following Pennington’s commitment.

Pennington becomes Clemson’s second commitment in as many days after Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley defensive tackle Payton Page gave his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Tuesday.